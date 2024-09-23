Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry had a dominant game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and it sounds like he was quite pleased to have that sort of success in Dallas.

Derrick Henry typically spends his offseason training in Dallas and made it pretty clear that he would have been interested in joining the Cowboys this offseason had the team reached out to him.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, so Henry was able to make the Cowboys pay a little bit with a strong performance in Dallas.

And that clearly felt good.

“I hold myself to a high standard. I definitely wanted to come out here and be able to have an impact to give us a chance to win by the way I played,” Henry said according to the Baltimore Ravens team website.

“Being in Dallas – this is where the offseason is where I spend most of my time in the offseason. It felt a little good today for sure.”

Henry finished the game with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Clearly, the Cowboys would have much preferred him to be playing on their side rather than putting up those numbers against them on Sunday afternoon.

