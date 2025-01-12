Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is reportedly very interested in becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately for him, it appears that interest is not mutual.

On Saturday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation who said that Deion Sanders had reached out to the Raiders through an associate to express his interest in the head coaching position.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

At the time, it was unclear whether the Raiders shared that interest. However, it now seems we have an answer.

According to a report from Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders have “zero interest” in bringing in Sanders.

“There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but the Raiders have ‘zero interest’ in hiring him, according to a league source. Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing,” The Athletic reported on Sunday.

Needless to say, this is bad news for the Raiders, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“They shouldn’t. Deion was a GREAT player, but besides publicity, what has he accomplished in Colorado? It isn’t a great program. He hasn’t won a thing of note & from his pressers, you can see he takes 0 accountability,” one person wrote on X.

“Why would they? Colorado can’t even beat BYU. Imagine trying to beat the Chiefs,” someone else added.

“I think it’s gonna be a rude awakening for Deion and his two Colorado stars this coming draft. Some GMs do not want to deal with it,” another person said.

“Brady would never let that happen,” someone else said.

“Why would they? Deion could not beat decent college teams,” another person pointed out.

“Smartest decision in organization history,” someone else joked.

While Sanders may have plans to leave Colorado in pursuit of another coaching opportunity, it’s evident that it won’t be with the Raiders.