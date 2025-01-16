Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has already spoken to team owner Jerry Jones about potentially taking over as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but it sounds like the two sides could be facing an obstacle as they try to make that a reality.

Jerry Jones has had a lot of success during his time as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, but he can be stubborn and a bit antiquated on certain things. And NFL insider Jane Slater pointed out one of those things that could be an issue between Jones and Sanders.

Deion Sanders currently serves as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes where he has a rather large staff and pays his coaches and coordinators quite well. As Slater points out, Jones has not typically allowed head coaches to have large coaching staffs and he has not paid his coaches much money relative to other teams.

“He’s got a very large staff there [at Colorado],” Slater said on NFL Live. “Will Jerry allow him to bring all of those [coaches to Dallas]. Mike McCarthy was asked to reduce his staff, and Jerry is not very high on paying his coaches here.”

When a fan asked Slater on social media whether or not she felt that Sanders was a real option for the Cowboys, she said that she believed he could be, as long as Jones was willing to “correct his own way of doing things.”

“I think Jerry absolutely would like him to be. I think Jerry could see the marketing value and former player who also appreciated the Star value. My question is will Jerry course correct his own way of doing things…coach salary, personnel decisions, etc for that to happen,” Slater said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It certainly seems like there are obstacles to Sanders taking the job. We’ll have to see whether or not both sides can overcome them.