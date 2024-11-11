Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are a mess. After a season-ending hamstring injury for quarterback Dak Prescott, to go with a 34-6 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the team sits at 3-6.

Owner Jerry Jones didn’t sugarcoat anything, saying the team is playing bad football right now. So what needs to happen? Despite a fan begging former quarterback Tony Romo to trade in his headset to be a signal-caller again, maybe another former NFL player can save the day.

Deion Sanders is doing a fantastic job picking up the pieces as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. It wouldn’t be far-fetched for him to follow suit as the head coach for the Cowboys and apply some duct tape there. Many are suggesting it, too.

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan mentioned Prime Time and a “restart” scenario would fit perfectly.

Rex Ryan on the Cowboys: “Deion Sanders may be in play here. They need something. They need to have somebody that has the pride in that damn organization. Being a Dallas Cowboy, the pride you take in it… you’re not going to respect Deion Sanders? He’s twice the player you are.” pic.twitter.com/nLqVA31gV1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2024

“Look, they’ve got to restart, they’ve got to do something, in my opinion, like how are you going to fix it?” Ryan said. “… Deion Sanders may be in play here, and I’m going to tell you they need to have somebody that has the pride in that [expletive] organization — being a Dallas Cowboy, the pride you take in it. And by the way, Deion everywhere he’s been has been kicking you know what.”

Stephen A. Smith said similar things Monday on First Take Monday, adding that the Cowboys “should tank the rest of the season.”

“I believe that the Dallas Cowboys should tank the rest of the season, get the No. 1 overall pick so you can draft Shedeur Sanders and… hire Prime Time Deion Sanders as your head coach,” he said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I believe that the Dallas Cowboys should tank the rest of the season, get the No. 1 overall pick so you can draft Shedeur Sanders and … hire Prime Time Deion Sanders as your head coach.” —@stephenasmith 👀 pic.twitter.com/thCnoWpSzt — First Take (@FirstTake) November 11, 2024

In just his second season as head coach for the Buffs, Sanders has taken a 4-8, squad from 2023 and turned it into a 7-2 record and (No. 2 in the Big 12 conference) so far this season. The Sanders effect started at the beginning, however. The first spring game on April 22, 2023 sold out for the first time since 1996 and was the highest-attended spring game to date in program history with 47,277 in attendance at Folsom Field.

There’s an economic impact on him being there, both locally and those in attendance to see their beloved teams face the Buffaloes.

The media is at an all-time high with the team and that is large in part with what Sanders has to say and the impressive nature of the team.

But … he’s addressed this already. His son, Shedeur, looks to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. His dad said he won’t follow him on the road to the big stage.

“I’m a father, not a baby daddy,” Sanders told Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt. “I don’t follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don’t follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.”

Either way, it’s a fantastic resource to have your dad as an NFL Hall of Famer and a college football head coach. And … quite the wordsmith, too.