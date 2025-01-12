Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is reportedly “very interested” in becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately for him, it does not sound like that interest is mutual.

On Saturday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal cited an anonymous source close to the situation who said that Sanders had reached out to the Raiders via one of his associates to express interest in the head coaching vacancy.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It was not clear at the time whether or not the Raiders had a mutual interest in hiring Sanders, but it sounds like we now know where Vegas stands on the matter.

According to a report from Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders have “zero interest” in brining in Sanders.

“There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but the Raiders have ‘zero interest’ in hiring him, according to a league source. Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing,” The Athletic reported on Sunday.

Sanders may very well intend to leave Colorado to pursue another opportunity, but it’s pretty clear that it won’t be with the Raiders.

We’ll have to see where Sanders ends up coaching next season.