There has been a lot of speculation that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders could opt to leave Colorado and jump to the NFL following this season, especially after the departures of his two sons and two-way star Travis Hunter.

However, that does not seem to be what Deion Sanders expects to do – but there is a catch.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Deion Sanders announced his final decision on the matter as he made it clear that the only way he would consider leaving Colorado to coach in the NFL is to coach both of his sons in the NFL.

“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he told GMA, highlighting both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders according to On3. “Not son. Sons.”

While this isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility, it’s not exactly likely, either.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, meaning he will likely be selected by the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants. Unfortunately for Deion, none of those teams are in need of a head coach this offseason.

Sanders, however, also reiterated that he loves where he is currently and expects to stay there.

“I love Colorado. Now, I love my Buffaloes. I love everything that we’re building,” Sanders added added. “I love everything that we’re doing and I love Boulder, Colorado. I do.”

Clearly, Sanders does not expect to jump to the NFL anytime soon.