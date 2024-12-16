Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Unfortunately, as great as things have gone to this point, it looks like it’s all going to come crashing down the stretch due to an unfathomable amount of injuries.

Detroit has lost more starters than seemed possible heading into the season, and according to one NFL insider, they’ve lost yet another weapon, this time on the offensive side of the ball.

“Now confirmed: Lions HC Dan Campbell said RB David Montgomery will undergo season-ending knee surgery. “We’re going to miss him,” Campbell told reporters,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Now confirmed: Lions HC Dan Campbell said RB David Montgomery will undergo season-ending knee surgery. “We're going to miss him,” Campbell told reporters. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Staying healthy is the great equalizer in football. Still remember Carson Wentz going down and the Eagles getting theirs though, so it’s not impossible…but things are stacking up for the Lions. Hate to see it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Gibbs is about to EAT and show everyone why we could easily be putting him in the top RB convo,” one fan added.

“tough blow for the Lions Assuming it was more than just his MCL involved, likely his meniscus Guess we finally get to see what a Jahmyr Gibbs workhorse role looks like,” one fan added.

“Happy he was able to get an extension this year,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lions can overcome their bad injury luck.