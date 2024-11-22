Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the season, very few with insight into the NFL expected that the New York Jets would be sitting at 3-8 at this point in the year. This includes midseason acquisition Davante Adams, who no doubt expected to be going into a far better situation than the Jets are currently at.

The Jets of course traded a 2025 conditional third-round pick for Adams last month, a move that was expected to drastically help the Jets offense.

Unfortunately, that has largely not been the case. Since acquiring Adams, the Jets have a 1-4 record, averaging just 18.2 points per game.

Considering how poorly the Jets have played since Adams came to the team, most would assume that Adams now may have some regrets about naming the Jets as one of his preferred destinations.

However, during an appearance on the Up and Adams Show earlier this week, he revealed why he would “drive himself crazy” if he lived his life thinking about regrets he may or may not have.

“Nah, I don’t live my life like that,” said Adams. “You’ll drive yourself crazy. Hindsight is always 20/20. So you can always sit here now and say ‘Oh I could have maybe stayed there. Would have been more comfortable. Wouldn’t have had to move and all that stuff.’ But for me, it’s about going with my gut. That’s how I make my decisions, I live with them. We’ll roll the dice and see what happens.

“It’s not even a gamble even really in this situation. It’s more of like an inference. It’s calculated based off of… You know, I’ve played with Aaron Rodgers. We’re talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers. This isn’t taking some crazy gamble going somewhere with some rookie that’s unproven. Neither of us have played as good as we’re capable of playing. We’re trying to do everything we can.”

Adams raises a good point. It’s incredibly hard to predict all of the issues that have gone on since he has joined the Jets. And on paper, the Jets are certainly a team that should be in the mix for an AFC playoff spot.

It’s also important to remember that his previous situation in Las Vegas was perhaps even worse than his current one on the Jets. So there truly wasn’t much he is missing out on with his trade request.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see what the Jets do with Adams next season. He currently has two more years on his contract, but the Jets do have a potential out this offseason if they want to eat $8.36 million in dead cap.

