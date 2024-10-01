Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams has had a tumultuous career with the Las Vegas Raiders ever since he joined the team, and it sounds like there’s a chance that his time with the team will be over soon.

According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Raiders are “growing open to the idea” of trading star veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

“More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the @Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams. The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver,” Bonsignore said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is pretty significant news.

As a result, it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Should be a stone cold no-brainer for #Raiders to trade Davante Adams to highest bidder. He’ll be 32 in December, will be long retired if/when they ready to compete again. And trading him potentially leads to more losses. Which is good if you care about getting a franchise QB in draft,” Adam Levitan of Establish The Run wrote on social media.

“Raiders already thinking about blowing it up after 4 games,” MileHighReport said in a post.

“The #Jets need to get this done immediately and trade for Davante Adams. They acquired an extra 3rd round pick last April for this exact scenario. Use that pick and whatever else is required to get a deal done,” Jets radio personality Jake Ausman said in a post.

“been an absolute no-brainer move for a team and franchise annually stuck in the mud,” a fan added.

“As they should be,” analyst Tristan Kuhn said.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team actually does trade Adams.

