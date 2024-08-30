Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last season did not go exactly to plan for veteran running back Dalvin Cook as he finished the season with just 214 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 67 carries, averaging a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry. But he seems to think that he can still perform at a high level for the Dallas Cowboys this year.

When asked about his lack of production with the New York Jets last season, Dalvin Cook seemed to place the blame on the injury to Aaron Rodgers, saying that the offense didn’t have a real backup plan to function without him.

“I don’t really want to speak on the situation, but when Aaron went down on play four, everything was just a little bit different,” Cook said. “There wasn’t any emergency plan. . . . Aaron went down play four, and it was just kind of like, ‘What [do] we do?’ That’s just what it was.”

But as he joins the Cowboys, Cook is confident in himself and says he has “everything to prove” after having a new son.

“My résumé speaks for itself to be honest,” Cook said. “But I just had a son [Dalvin Jr.]. He turned 1 a week ago. I have everything to prove to him, to be honest. I owe the world to him. Every day I put on my pads, every day I wake up, that’s my why.”

We’ll have to see how he performs this season.

[ESPN]