The Buffalo Bills seem to be on a collision course with the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The Bills are the only team that has managed to defeat Kansas City so far this season, behind an amazing late-game performance from star quarterback Josh Allen.

Unfortunately, Allen is going to have to manage without a major weapon for the time being.

“Bills TE Dalton Kincaid is out for Sunday night’s game vs. the 49ers,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“That’s a tough loss for the Bills. Kincaid has been a key weapon. The offense will need to adapt quickly against a strong 49ers defense,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Tough break for the Bills! Hope Kincaid gets back on the field soon,” one fan added.

“I have no faith in the Niners this weekend. We’re about to get ran through,” added a worried 49ers fan.

“That’s a tough break for the Bills; hope he recovers quickly!” one fan added.

“Dang the Bills always play good then start losing everyone to injury,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Allen and the Bills can muster enough firepower to overcome the Niners on Sunday.