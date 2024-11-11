Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will likely be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for the next several weeks as a result of a hamstring injury. In his place, Cooper Rush started against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, but it sounds like the team could name a new starting quarterback this week.

While Cooper Rush did start Sunday afternoon’s game, he did not exactly perform well.

Rush completed 13-of-23 passes for just 45 yards in the blowout loss to the Eagles on Sunday as he was ultimately benched during the game for veteran Trey Lance.

Lance did not fare all that much better, completing 4-of-6 passes for 21 yards and an interception. However, it sounds like the team is at least considering the possibility of making Lance their starter next week.

After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that he was not ready to commit to Lance being the team’s starter in place of Prescott since Lance did not get enough practice reps for him to feel comfortable running the offense.

“We’re not there yet,” McCarthy said in his press conference. “I mean, we had a package for him. We wanted to get him into the flow of the game was the thought process coming in here. Then to get him in when we did, then I took him out on the third down.”

But McCarthy did indicate that the team would “discuss” making a change.

“I just believe in reps,” McCarthy explained. “I mean that third down segment there, not that he couldn’t run the plays, I just didn’t want to put him in there [for] something that he hadn’t had a lot of reps in. I put Cooper back in for that play, for third down, we had the fumble, the turnover there. Something I’ll obviously discuss tomorrow.”

It’s clear that McCarthy did not think Rush performed well enough. So we’ll have to see if Lance gets a chance.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Houston Texans on Monday night next week.

