Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly decided not to pursue a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, and fans are not at all happy about it.

According to a report from Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas Cowboys have “no interest” in trading for the star receiver.

This comes despite the fact that the Cowboys appear to be in need of another receiver to play opposite of star CeeDee Lamb and head coach Mike McCarthy coached Adams during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

Needless to say, Cowboys fans were quick to express their outrage at the decision.

“Jerry is so cheap,” a fan said.

“This translates to ‘the cowboys have no interest in winning. Regular and postseason'” a fan added.

“Just like they have no interest in winning a Super Bowl. Same circus different clowns,” another fan added.

“Absolutely insane. Cowboys might not win 7 games at this rate,” another fan chimed in.

“I don’t think it’s often you see a team come out and say they’re not interested in trading for a player. Super Cowboys thing to do,” another fan said.

It will be interesting to see where Adams lands, but it doesn’t seem like it will be with the Cowboys.

[Pro Football Talk]