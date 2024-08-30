Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones made some comments about the possible future of quarterback Dak Prescott with the team as Prescott heads into the final year of his contract. But it sounds like the veteran quarterback has learned to tune out those comments.

During Jones’ recent press conference, he gave a “it’s not you, it’s me,” answer when asked about the decision of whether or not to commit to Dak Prescott as their quarterback of the future.

“You could easily say, if you haven’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,” Jones said. “I’m such a fan of Dak. And I appreciate all of the great things that we all know are there. And I appreciate his work ethic probably more than anything. I can’t tell you how proud I am that we’ve got him this year to start this campaign. . . . Dak’s situation, right now for me, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Prescott was asked about these comments during his own press conference, and he had a pretty brutal response as he called out Jones a little bit for his flippant comments to the media.

“Yeah, I understand that. That’s the business and the nature of this game that we play,” Prescott said. “Yeah, I mean, I stopped, honestly, listening to things that he says to the media a long time ago. Doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

Clearly, Prescott has had enough of listening to Jones talk to the media.

[Pro Football Talk]