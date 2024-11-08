Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When Dak Prescott sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the initial assessment was that it wasn’t serious. However, that outlook has clearly changed.

After the game, Prescott himself expressed his intention to play in this week’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, stating it would take “a lot” for him to miss the game.

Unfortunately, Prescott has already been ruled out for this week’s game, and there are concerns he may be out for an extended period.

This week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the seriousness of Prescott’s injury, calling it “obviously a serious injury.”

“He’s still going through the process,” McCarthy said Thursday, as reported by Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

“I visited with him again this morning on it,” McCarthy continued. “He’s still collecting information, different opinions, and that will continue through next week. But he’s here every day.”

The Cowboys have already ruled him out for this week’s game and suggested he’ll likely be placed on Injured Reserve.

Still, McCarthy noted Prescott is aiming to rejoin the team this season.

“I think that would be his goal,” McCarthy said. “I know he wants to keep playing, but I think it’s important to go through the process and gather all of the information. This is obviously a serious injury.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty terrible news for Prescott that his injury turned out to be so serious, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“They’re not going to win the Super Bowl this yr, so he needs to look after himself & come back strong next summer. Hopefully 70 will still be around,” one fan wrote on X.

“Like…can anyone in the organization take charge for once and sit the $60m per year QB for the season,” another fan added.

“Just let him rest for the rest of the season,” someone else said.

“It’s beyond a serious injury, could impact the way he plays forever….and Jerry just mortgaged the franchise for him,” another fan added.

“He’s done for the season. It’s not hard to understand that,” another fan wrote.

“Dude is done for the season man [what] are we even talking about here lol. Top 10 pick I need it,” another fan wrote.

We’ll have to wait and see if Prescott will manage to return this season.

