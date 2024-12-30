Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As they have been for much of the season following the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were lifeless in their Week 17 blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. But despite this loss and the disastrous season, Prescott would like to see head coach Mike McCarthy return next season.

Prior to this season, McCarthy had led the Cowboys to three consecutive playoff appearances. Unfortunately, even when they have made the postseason, the team has largely failed to make much noise when it matters most.

Naturally, some Cowboys fans are eager to see a change at the head coaching position. But some, like Dak Prescott, seemingly don’t blame McCarthy for this season whatsoever.

The Cowboys have dealt with some significant injuries this season beyond just Dak Prescott. And it’s fair to argue that the roster construction of this team leading into the year didn’t do McCarthy any favors.

But regardless, McCarthy’s job security has remained in question throughout much of the season due to the team’s struggles.

As far as Prescott sees it, this is unfair to McCarthy, who he again said should return as head coach of the Cowboys.

“It’s tough to probably get your job done and do your job with all that hanging over your head,” Prescott said via Todd Archer of ESPN. “But credit to him, credit to his professionalism and really his coach’s style of being able to get guys being ready to play and go out there and finish and take pride in what we finish and what we put on tape.”

Prescott’s absence has been extremely noticeable. And to judge a head coach who has been without their starting quarterback for much of the season does seem a bit unfair.

Regardless, McCarthy may very well find himself on his way out of Dallas. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has notoriously been known to avoid making coaching changes unless absolutely necessary over the years.

At the end of the day, Jerry Jones has always been the judge, jury, and executioner when it comes to the decision-making around the Cowboys organization. So it sure seems like he will have the final say about McCarthy’s future in Dallas.

[ESPN]