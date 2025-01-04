The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Will Grier to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 18.

Dallas hasn’t quite yet detailed its plans, but we do know now that the team signed Grief off the practice squad to be part of the roster this Sunday against the rival Washington Commanders.

Dallas’ official team site read, “As Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys work to come to a decision on how they’ll handle the quarterback reps in the 2024 finale against the Commanders, they’ve made at least one move that hints at their plans. Will Grier has been signed to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.”

Grier has been around since he entered the NFL back in 2019. This is his second time with the Cowboys, but his first potential appearance this season.

Thus far, the former West Virginia standout has been on the Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys have Trey Lance in their plans for Week 18, as the word is he’ll see significant action against Washington. Dallas acquired Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, but he has yet to see the field behind Dak Prescott or even Cooper Rush.

With their season over, it’s safe to say Dallas is going into this game with a very relaxed approach.

Yet again, the Cowboys had to endure the woes of another disappointing season. Changes could be coming, but until there’s real change at the top, Dallas might be resigned to this fate.

[DallasCowboys.com]