Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are eager to get the franchise back to the winning ways that the public expects from “America’s Team.” Entering the season, Dallas was hopeful that this was the year they’d finally end their decades-long drought of reaching the NFC Championship after signing stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to major contract extensions in the offseason.

Then Dallas suffered injuries to what felt like each of their star players on both sides of the ball and the season was completely derailed. The Cowboys finished the campaign 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy felt that it was in both parties’ best interests to mutually part ways. Dallas then promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach after a coaching search that can only be described as a debacle, a move that was widely panned by analysts and pundits across the league.

Now the Cowboys have hired a new coach for Schottenheimer’s staff.

“Welcome to Dallas, Coach Sorensen!” The Cowboys posted on their official Twitter account along with a graphic welcoming Nick Sorenson as the franchise’s new special teams coordinator.

Fans reacted to the post on social media.

“Jerry strikes again. This buffoon has taken one of the greatest franchises in all of professional sports history and completely destroyed it. After 66 years of being a devout Cowboys fan, I’m about to bail. I can’t take any more of Jerry’s stupidity and ego. SELL THE TEAM JERRY!!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Cause he did such a great job for Jacksonville at that position,” another person wrote sarcastically.

“My Family will not be watching any More Cowboy games until the team is Sold,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the new staff does in Dallas.