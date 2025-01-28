Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are operating in a puzzling manner so far this offseason. Fans, analysts, and pundits were all shocked after Dallas and head coach Mike McCarthy decided to mutually part ways after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones reaffirmed his support for McCarthy and the job he was doing throughout the regular season.

The late timing of the decision left the Cowboys behind other organizations across the league in the hiring process and in a scramble to get started on their staff, the team promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, despite him not having any prior coaching experience.

Many across the league panned the move, along with Cowboy fans, but Jerry Jones passionately defended his decision in a Monday introductory press conference for Schottenheimer.

Now, Dallas has gotten to work on building out the staff around Schottenheimer, and another hire has been made that has fans incensed.

This is a shocking hire, considering Eberflus' tenure in Chicago went so poorly that the was the first head coach fired mid-season in Chicago Bears history.

This is a shocking hire, considering Eberflus’ tenure in Chicago went so poorly that the was the first head coach fired mid-season in Chicago Bears history.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Wrong signing to make, and wrong head coach signing you signed to, you passed up on pete carroll, why I dont know,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“think its all a con at this point. I wouldn’t doubt Jones is betting against his own team knowing the loyalty fans will still pump out $ for product. Just like shorting a stock on one end while bosting it up on the other betting to lose and making mills. time to move on maybe,” another fan added.

“As a Redskins fan I totally support every decision you guys have made this week. Totally hilarious and I needed a laugh after Sunday. Thank you so much,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how things come together next season in Dallas.