The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of searching for their next head coach who will hopefully bring success to the organization that is starving for some semblance of contending in the NFC. But perhaps they already had the right man for the job in the building and let him go…

Following the Divisional Round matchups over the weekend, Cowboys insider Ed Werder outlined how the NFC Championship game will feature two former Cowboys assistants who left the organization for bigger opportunities.

Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. And on the other side, first-year Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys last season.

While Jerry Jones endures the process of hiring Mike McCarthy’s replacement as head coach of the #Cowboys, two recent Dallas coordinators will be calling plays in the NFC Championship Game. Washington HC Dan Quinn vs Eagles OC Kellen Moore. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 19, 2025

The Cowboys have already interviewed Moore for their head coaching vacancy. So maybe the Cowboys will get another crack at bringing back Moore as their head coach this time around.

Still, the success of the Cowboys assistants over the years once they leave the organization actually goes much further than just Moore and Quinn. According to Cowboys beat reporter Bobby Belt, seven former Cowboys assistants will be taking part in either the NFC or AFC Championship games in some fashion.

7 Dallas assistant coaches from 2022 or 2023 will be participating in the NFC Championship game. https://t.co/yV1GZFCai3 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 19, 2025

Naturally, Cowboys fans took notice of this fact and believe that this is evidence that Jerry Jones may not be a great evaluator of coaching talent.

“We can sure pick em’ in Dallas,” one Cowboys fan joked in a post on X.

We can sure pick em’ in Dallas 🥴 — Little Greek (@LittleGreek5) January 20, 2025

“Lookin more and more like it’s the Jones family is a huge issue,” wrote another Cowboys fan.

🤣🤣 lookin more and more like it’s the Jones family is an huge issue — Montana808 (@Montana808_DC4L) January 19, 2025

Maybe the Cowboys will get it right this time and bring in a head coach who can help bring the team back to prominence. But given the track record of this organization, that outcome sure seems unlikely at this point…