The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves behind the eight-ball. After team owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, vocalized his support for head coach Mike McCarthy throughout the season, McCarthy and Dallas ultimately decided to mutually part ways.

The late nature of this decision left Dallas scrambling for answers. Almost immediately reports surfaced that Jones was in contact with former Cowboys star Deion Sanders, and while Sanders confirmed that talks had been had, he reaffirmed his commitment to coaching the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Dallas is now back on the hunt for its next head coach, and one name in particular seems to be emerging as a top candidate.

Dallas’ current offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, appears set to accept the promotion in the coming days. As such another big name within NFL coaching circles is back in the mix in Dallas as well, as former New York Jets head coach and Schottenheimer have shared history.

“Rex Ryan has said he would have been the Dallas defensive coordinator in 2024, but the Cowboys ‘couldn’t pony up the money.’ If/when Brian Schottenheimer gets the head-coaching job, Rex could be in play again,” reported Pro Football Talk.

Schottenheimer was Ryan’s offensive coordinator in New York from 2009-2011, so it makes sense why Ryan would be back in the mix now.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“From the guy who had already packed his bags to return to Jersey as HC, this makes a little more sense… I mean if you’re going to burn the franchise down with Schottenheimer at the helm, why not see how many points Rex can give up too,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The fact that he will ‘make things interesting’ allows him to get off scot free in this post for being so shameless and rude. He’s clearly lobbying somebody he regards as weak, meaning Schottenheimer. Dunking on the other guy who did the job as if that makes him big. Call it out,” one fan added.

“It’s 2025…any organization that hires Rex Ryan is beyond idiotic. So makes sense for the cowboys,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dallas scrapes up the money to bring Ryan on staff this time around.