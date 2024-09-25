Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are off to the worst start during the tenure of head coach Mike McCarthy. And this has indirectly led to a number of visibly upset Cowboys players as of late, one of which vowing to “be better” on that front.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been one of few Cowboys players who has individually had success amidst the team struggles happening in Dallas. In three games, he ranks just outside the top 10 in receiving yards in the NFL.

Despite this, Lamb admitted on Tuesday that his attitude, particularly when it came to his body language, has not been what the team has needed amidst their struggles on the field. In a conversation with reporters, Lamb made it clear that he will be better in the very near future.

“Just being a professional about this whole situation. Understanding it’s a long game,” said Lamb via ESPN, “But as for me and my performance, I expect a lot out of myself, more than anyone could put on me. And, quite honestly, I failed myself. And obviously, I failed the team just as far as producing and being that game-breaker player for the team and, obviously, the guy that they can lean on.

“And, yeah, I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. But in the same sense, I know what I can do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know what I can do on that field. So, with that being said, going forward, there shall be a difference. Ain’t no excuse for that I played football my whole life. I know better. I know that’s not the player I am. I know that’s not the teammate I am. It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that. I will be better in the future. And it’s going to be fine.”

Despite the on-field success individually for Lamb, attitude can go a long way in the overall success of a team. And Lamb seems to notice that, which should be promising for Cowboys fans looking for their leaders to step up and turn this season around.

