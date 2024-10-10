Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have taken the NFL world by storm, starting the season 3-1 despite entering the year with relatively low expectations.

Most who follow the game would’ve assumed Washington was happy with the performance of the young players in their quarterback room since Jayden Daniels has gotten off to such a promising start in his rookie year. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Commanders are moving on from a rookie quarterback.

“The (Commanders) waived QB Sam Hartman,” Pelissero tweeted.

Fans reacted to the shocking development online.

“I’m not saying that signing a ND qb would absolve the Browns from their deal with the devil… but it wouldn’t hurt,” one Browns fan said on Twitter.

“Saints still have a spot open on the practice squad. Wonder if they pick him up just to keep the numbers stable at practice while Carr is hurt,” a fan added.

“Welp, I look forward to him returning to DC as a Birmingham Stallion and facing the wraith of the Beer Snake,” someone tweeted.

“Would be an upgrade in Cleveland,” another person said.

It’ll be interesting to see where Hartman lands. Being so young, it’s hard to imagine he won’t have multiple teams eager to let him prove himself.