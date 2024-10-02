Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been in the NFL for eight years, but he’s not ready to give up on making a return.

Kaepernick’s final season in the league was filled with controversy after he peacefully protested against police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem. No NFL team has chosen to sign the quarterback since his protest.

According to The Spun, Kaepernick and Nessa Diab made an appearance on CBS Mornings to promote their children’s book “You are Free, You and Me” and Kaepernick was asked if he was still working out in preparation for a return to the league or to send a message.

“Both,” Kaepernick answered. “When I look at my career, it was 15 years of work and dedication before I ever stepped foot on an NFL field. To have that passion and chase it for that long, you don’t just give that up. You don’t just walk away.”

“There will never be an instance where I’m not ready, and there will never be an instance where, ‘Oh, it’s because he doesn’t want to anymore.'”

Kaepernick was later asked if he was sad or upset that he couldn’t be both an NFL player and an activist.

“I’ve had so many conversations like that, and my response is always, you don’t have to choose one or the other. You can do both.”

It’s unlikely Kaepernick gets another shot in the NFL, but clearly he’ll be ready if he ever gets the opportunity.

[The Spun]