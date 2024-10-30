Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, star pass rusher Nick Bosa interrupted a postgame interview on Sunday Night Football to showcase his “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Donald Trump.

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, clearly disapproved of the actions of Nick Bosa.

On Tuesday night, she shared a clip of the interruption on her Instagram story, sending a strong message to Bosa.

“#IMWITHKAP, #STILLWITHKAP,” Nessa wrote according to The Spun.

Kaepernick has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump throughout his career and into retirement, and Diab’s statement suggests that she is firmly against Bosa’s support for Trump. If she thinks that’s the case, it’s likely Kaepernick feels similarly.

Bosa declined a chance to elaborate on his political display during his postgame press conference.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it,” Bosa told reporters. “But I think it’s an important time.”

Needless to say, this situation led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“For what! He was wearing a hat. I know it was San Francisco all blue city. What Kap did was a direct slap in the face of Americans,” one fan wrote.

“This isn’t the same thing,” a person said, suggesting a different between what Bosa did and what Kaepenerick did.

“It was made AFTER the game and on HIS OWN TIME!!!” another person said of Bosa’s display.

“At any rate he can support whomever he wants as can all of us do,” another fan wrote.

“Kap…you were kneeling because you hate our country. Bosa MAGA’d the hat because he loves it. You don’t get the difference?” another person added.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016, following his protests during the national anthem, and despite numerous attempts to return, he has yet to secure a spot on any team.

