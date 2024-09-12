Dec 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys humbled the Cleveland Browns, 33-17, on Sunday in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Browns were treated by boos from the hometown fans as they walked to the locker room at halftime while trailing 20-3. The boos didn’t go away in the second half, either.

It’s a tough position for any player to deal with. After all, not many people have to do with the raucous disapproval of other people while working whatever job it is they work.

However, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was noticeably quiet in the game, gave the seemingly perfect response to the situation.

“They have the right to tell us however they feel,” told reporters after the game. “If we’re not playing well, they have the right to boo. We’re kicking (butt), they got the right to cheer. It’s their privilege.”

Garrett went on to say the fans gave the players what they thought their effort deserved.

“At the end day, the fans gave us what they thought we were throughout the game,” Garrett said.

The Browns will look to get back into the win column on Sunday, when they travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC play. The Jaguars opened as three-point favorites among numerous betting services.

