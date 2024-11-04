Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches from the sideline due to injury during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have been doing their best to tread water this season while dealing with multiple injuries to key players. Now there’s a major update for star running back and reigning offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has yet to appear in a game for the Niners due to a nagging Achilles injury, but according to one NFL insider, things could be changing soon.

“The (49ers) have announced what Kyle Shanahan said last week and what fans have been waiting for: Christian McCaffrey’s practice window has been opened. He has a real chance to play this week,” reported league insider Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Would be nice to see McCaffery back out there… hopefully he can stay healthy the rest of the year,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Now I’m scared bc i have both CMC and Mason. Like are they going to split Carries or,” added one fan who is concerned with San Francisco’s embarrassment of riches.

“First game back – he’ll get minimum 45 touches. The Shanahan way,” added one fan.

“Should be able to play very well from the start. Achilles tendinopathy even when bad, usually doesn’t impact speed, power, agility, etc,” added one person.

“uh oh, there goes all my fantasy leagues,” one fan added.

“Yeah he ain’t playin lolol,” added one skeptic.

“Niners fans can finally breathe,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see the level McCaffrey is at when he returns, but at this point, just him returning to practice is amazing news.