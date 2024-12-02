Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After sustaining yet another injury, it sounds like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will now miss several weeks.

Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury during Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills and did not return, and it sounds like the injury is quite serious.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that there was a real chance the injury ended McCaffrey’s season, though he wasn’t exactly sure.

“I think potentially [it’s season-ending],” Shanahan said after San Francisco’s 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills according to ESPN. “I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I’m not exactly sure yet.”

As the Niners got more information on the injury, the team announced on Monday that he would be placed on Injured Reserve.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) will go on injured reserve and will be out ‘at least 6 weeks,'” the NFL announced in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for McCaffrey especially after he already missed most of the season due to injury, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“People who drafted him in fantasy back to tears,” one fan wrote on X.

“Yeah, the team is done,” another fan said.

“Season over for the 49ers, get healthy for 2025,” another fan added.

“He can’t catch a break,” another fan added.

“Probably the most impactful RB when healthy, sad to see the season he’s had due to these injuries,” someone else wrote.

“Hopefully he can stay healthy next year!” another person said.

We’ll have to see whether or not he will be able to return this year.

