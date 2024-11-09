Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have not had the sort of seasons they expected after getting out to a 2-0 start.

The Saints have lost seven straight games to find themselves at 2-7, and the news just keeps getting worse. Star wide receiver Chirs Olave has been in the concussion protocol and now appears to be headed for the injured reserve, according to one prominent league insider.

“WR Chris Olave, who was ruled out for Sunday and is seeking opinions of experts on his concussion, is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve, sources say. The move should be official later today. He’s out at least four games,” reported Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Unfortunately, the bad news didn’t stop there.

Rapoport followed up the initial report: “Given the nature of his injury, the team’s record, and the fact that he’s been seeing specialists, there is a real chance Olave has played his last down in 2024.”

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Their season is already over as it is. Get right and healthy for 2025,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Poor guy has dealt with so many head injuries. Hope he is ok,” one fan added.

“Derek Carr will not be seeing the pearly gates for all of those hospital balls,” one fan added.

“It’s better to let him rest… seasons done,” one fan added.

“This is gut wrenching. Olave is one of my favorite WRs and can’t catch a break,” a fan added.

You have to feel for Olave, whose history of head injuries is becoming increasingly concerning.