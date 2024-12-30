Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs helmet during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs locked down the overall seed in the AFC when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Christmas Day. It was a major accomplishment, as only the first-seeded team in each conference is awarded with a bye week for the first round of the playoffs.

However, the Chiefs aren’t done doing whatever it takes to secure their third straight Super Bowl victory. Another roster addition was announced on Monday.

“Congratulations to our client, linebacker Blake Lynch, on signing a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs!” posted sports agency Elite Loyalty Sports.

Congratulations to our client, linebacker Blake Lynch, on signing a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs! Ball out in the #ChiefsKingdom , BL! pic.twitter.com/v3V7l4YczQ — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) December 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the roster move on social media.

“One of my favourite player,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome to chiefs kingdom Blake!” one person said, extending a happy welcome to the newest member of the Kansas City dynasty.

“…I take it he was signed to the practice squad?” one person added, wanting to know exactly what Lynch’s role would be as the playoffs approach.

“Who’s this? i thought it was an extension,” added one fan who isn’t quite sure why the Chiefs made this move.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lynch contributes in a significant way to what Kansas City hopes Is another deep postseason run.