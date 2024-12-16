Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the home stretch run of the regular season as they look to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. With only three games remaining, the Chiefs are the only one-loss team remaining in the NFL and alone at the top of the AFC standings.

However, it appears Kansas City has been looking for more from one of the key pieces of their last two Super Bowl championships.

“The (Chiefs) have released former first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, he announced,” reported prominent NFL insider Ari Meriov on Twitter on Monday.

The #Chiefs have released former first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, he announced. pic.twitter.com/7cTnxxZ74j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news for Edwards-Helaire on social media.

“Lion if hes healthy, what’s the word on him chief fans?” one interested Detroit Lions fan wrote on Twitter after the Lions confirmed that star running back David Montgomery was done for the season earlier on Monday.

“Lol listen, I don’t think they need him, but the Bengals can bring him in for the plot,” one fan added.

“Crazy how such a wasted pick has done nothing to slow down the Chiefs dynasty,” one fan added.

“Dude got drafted just because he was on that 2019 lsu squad,” another fan added.

“He will be in Detroit by the end of the week,” one fan speculated.

It’ll be interesting to see where Edwards-Helaire’s career goes from here.