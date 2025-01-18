Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For a third straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are seemingly in prime position to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. But on Friday, the Chiefs were dealt a blow when a big piece of their front office said goodbye to the organization.

For the past 15 seasons, Mike Borgonzi has been a prominent member of the Chiefs front office, currently serving as the assistant general manager under general manager Brett Veach.

Veach has of course done an unbelievable job of setting up the Chiefs roster in a way that has brought some great success to the organization. But for quite some time, Borgonzi has also played a factor in that success.

Now, Borgonzi will attempt to pave his own way. On Friday, the Tennessee Titans announced that they have hired Borgonzi as their new general manager.

It will be entirely new territory for Borgonzi in more ways than one. Since Borgonzi has been in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been the model of consistency around the NFL, with just two losing seasons in the last 15 years.

Now, Borgonzi will be joining a Titans organization that is far from the dynasty that the Chiefs have been building. In each of the last three seasons, the Titans were under .500, with this past season being their worst in recent memory at 3-14 on the year.

It will likely be a slow rebuild coming for the Titans moving forward. But most NFL fans who took notice of this move believe that he very well could be the perfect man for the job given the Chiefs’ recent success.

“Great move,” one Titans fan wrote on X.

“Now let him cook and stay out of his way,” wrote another Titans fan.