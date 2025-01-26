Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears fans seem to be extremely excited about the future of the organization after bringing in Ben Johnson as their new head coach. And already, Johnson seems to have a plan in place to fill out their coaching staff by bringing in someone with a wealth of experience at the collegiate level.

Prior to hiring Ben Johnson to fill their coaching vacancy, the Bears interviewed former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw as one of their candidates.

While the Bears obviously went in a different direction in terms of their head coaching vacancy, that seemingly doesn’t mean that Shaw won’t be with the Bears in another role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears interviewed Shaw for their offensive coordinator vacancy to serve under Johnson.

Bears interviewed former Stanford HC and Broncos Senior personnel executive David Shaw for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/1WXRsPgAWt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2025

Shaw is of course best known for his time at Stanford where he served as the head coach of the program for 12 seasons.

While his tenure there didn’t end on a great note with two straight losing seasons, he had some great years at Stanford which included to Rose Bowl victories in the span of four years.

Bringing in someone like Shaw who has a ton of experience mentoring young quarterbacks to compliment a head coach like Ben Johnson who has been constantly applauded as perhaps the best up-and-coming quarterback guru in the NFL sure seems like it would greatly benefit Caleb Williams heading into his second season.

Only time will tell whether Shaw does ultimately land the job. But considering the Bears already interviewed Shaw earlier this month to potentially be their next head coach means that the organization seemingly likes him enough to potentially bring him in as their offensive coordinator.