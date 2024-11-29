Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of a significant win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, it was a costly victory, according to one prominent league insider.

“Ravens TE Charlie Kolar is expected to miss at least four weeks after breaking his arm in Monday night’s win over the (Chargers), per sources. Kolar suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter — and then finished the game before getting X-rays. One tough dude,” reported NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

#Ravens TE Charlie Kolar is expected to miss at least four weeks after breaking his arm in Monday night’s win over the #Chargers, per sources. Kolar suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter — and then finished the game before getting X-rays. One tough dude. pic.twitter.com/rTplxf0Uzr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2024

Fans reacted to the bad news on social media.

“Finishing the game with a broken arm is insane. Extend him now,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Should get Mark Andrews snap share up to 58% now,” one fan added, noting that the Ravens’ other tight end would have to carry a heavier share of the workload now.

“Wanna know how insane pro sports are? Buddy broke his arm and COULD be back in a month….doing the same activity which caused the injury in the first place. This is why I almost always side w/ players,” one fan added.

“Actually a pretty significant loss. 5 games left and a bye, hopefully back by the playoffs. Gotta park Ricard in the formations even more with no Kolar and Likely has to step up so Mark can run routes,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Ravens are able to adapt down the home stretch of the season.