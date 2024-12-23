Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for what they hope is a deep playoff run. Although the Chargers can’t win the AFC West, they’ve got a good chance to lock down a playoff berth if they can finish strong over the season’s final two weeks.

Ahead of their upcoming game against the New England Patriots, the Chargers have elected to add some star power to their roster, according to one prominent league insider.

“The (Chargers) signed former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, who was last with the Baltimore Ravens,” reported Ari Meirov on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Marcus maye Eddie jack Tony Jefferson 5 years ago this wouldve went hard,” one fan added on Twitter.

“have fun watching unbearable and blown coverage,” added another fan.

“the harbaugh brother collusion is confirmed,” one fan added.

“Baltimore let him go so quick after they saw he can’t tackle or cover anybody. I feel bad Chargers think they can fix him,” one fan added.

“Good news for opposing offenses,” another fan added.

“Man this would have been nice about 5 years ago,” one person posted.

It’ll be interesting to see what level Jackson can contribute as he tries to reclaim his All-Pro form.