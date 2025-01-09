Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck declared for the NFL Draft last month after suffering a season-ending injury that kept him out of Georgia’s College Football Playoff showdown with Notre Dame. But even though he was one of the top quarterback prospects in a relatively weak quarterback class, it sounds like he has changed his mind.

Pete Nakos of On3 reports that Carson Beck has decided against entering the NFL Draft. Instead, he will leave Georgia and enter the transfer portal in search of another team.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell On3. The two-time national champion immediately becomes the top quarterback in the transfer portal. Beck previously announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft but will instead enter college football’s free agency,” Nakos wrote for On3.

“Beck injured his UCL in his right elbow in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.”

Over the past two seasons, Beck has been Georgia’s starting quarterback, leading the Bulldogs to an impressive 24-3 record during that time. As a starter, Beck led Georgia to an SEC title and a College Football Playoff appearance this season.

While Beck began the year as one of the country’s most highly regarded quarterbacks, he certainly struggled at times, with three games where he threw three interceptions. The disappointing season couple with the late-season injury likely played a role in his decision to return to college for another season.

Additionally, Beck will now be able to take advantage of what is expected to be a lucrative NIL deal with his next team. Nakos reports that Beck is likely to become “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history” when he chooses his next team.

As Beck moves on, it will be intriguing to see where he lands and who steps up to fill his role as Georgia’s starting quarterback.