Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform as they play the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 21, 2024.

Cheerleaders are a staple of the NFL, or at least they used to be.

Unfortunately, the Arizona Cardinals seem to be getting away from the core of what makes the NFL experience so special. FOX 10 in Phoenix has reported that during the Cardinals’ last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team cheerleaders were taken away from the sidelines before kickoff.

“Friends and families of Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders say the team was removed from the sidelines for Monday night’s prime time football game against the Los Angeles Chargers,” FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

Friends and families of Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders say the team was removed from the sidelines for Monday night's prime time football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. https://t.co/UffIojvIbj — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 22, 2024

It’s a brutal move for the fans and cheerleaders alike.

“It does hurt my heart a little bit that they won’t be out there tonight,” one former Cardinals cheerleader said.

“When I was on the team, seeing all the little girls in the stands was my favorite thing ever. For them to see a woman can be in professional sports. A woman can be in the NFL. I think having that representation of women is really important,” she continued.

Cheerleaders are a staple of American culture, and taking them out of the picture is just a sign of the way things are going in this country. Hopefully, this decision will be reversed soon.

[FOX 10]