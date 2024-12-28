Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears entered the season with a lot to be excited about after drafting former Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams first overall in the NFL Draft. That excitement continued after the Bears got off to a 4-2 start on the season.

Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill since then, as Chicago has lost 10 straight games, and Williams has struggled mightily to figure things out on the field. Unfortunately, a look into the advanced numbers shows that Williams has been even worse than he appears on the field.

“How bad has Caleb Williams been? In terms of accuracy and sack avoidance, it’s easily the worst QB season in (Fantasy Points Data) history. Full orders of magnitude worse than any season from Zach Wilson,” one analytics-driven expert revealed on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“he’ll be fine, almost nothing ideal about his support system this year skill player group turned out to be 2012 Lakers, sounded good on paper but moore and allen ain’t it long term,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Yes these are the top 2 things for him to learn in the offseason… sack avoidance and downfield accuracy… can he learn them at the NFL level? Only time will tell,” added one fan.

“I don’t thing I’ve ever had a single tweet conpletely change my understanding of a player more than this one. Good lawd,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Williams can adapt to play at the NFL level.