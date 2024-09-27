Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams has not had the start to his career that Chicago was expecting from the number one overall pick in the draft.

Williams and the Chicago Bears are 1-2, and it’d be an understatement to say that Williams has struggled mightily. With Williams struggles and former Bears quarterback Justin Fields excelling with the Steelers, there’s growing concern that the real problem is organizational.

According to Bears insider Josh Schrock, Williams was asked if he feels the need to be the hero for this franchise, in an attempt to save the Bears from themselves. Bears fans will be happy to know Williams is keeping a level head.

“No, I don’t fight any feelings of that. I’m more of a guy and I said this, I was talking to Shane this morning and like I just said before communication wise just talking to him this morning, I was like If I’ve got to throw the ball 50 times, I’ve got to throw the ball 50 times,” Williams said.

“But if we’re in a flow, we’re running the ball, we’re getting four yards a pop on the play, let’s keep handing the ball off to our running backs and let them be special. So like I said on Sunday after the game, whatever it takes to win the game is what I’m going to do and what I’m happy to do.

“It’s what I’m here to do is win games, so we’ve got it going, got to get the offense going, got to get the run game going, I’ve got to be better with not turning the ball over and a lot more. We’re going to be better.”

Williams is clearly content to trust the process and take his growing pains rather than press and try to force things.

The Bears’ next chance to do right by their young quarterback is Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

[Josh Schrock]