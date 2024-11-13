Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have a new offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that there’s going to be an exactly seamless transition from old offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Williams recently spoke to the media about his relationship with the new guy stepping into the job, Thomas Brown, and he didn’t exactly paint a pretty picture, according to one Bears-centric Twitter account, CHGO Bears.

“We haven’t really talked much through this time. We just haven’t been in the position to have many conversations,” Williams said of the new coach, which is telling considering Thomas Brown was previously the passing game coordinator.

Fans reacted on social media to the brutal revelation that the team’s passing game coordinator wasn’t taking time to work with its passer.

“Ok, so what does a pass game coordinator do and how can you coordinate the pass game without talking to the QB?” one fan wanted to know on Twitter.

“Man…. how TF does the passing coordinator and the first overall pick at qb not have conversations?” one fan wondered.

“How can a QB not have been talking to his passing game coordinator. Like I feel this would be one person you do talk too. I get maybe not directly to a RB coach but based on his title you would assume he may be involved with the QB,” one fan added.

Hopefully, things start looking up in Chicago, but there’s not much of a reason to suspect they will.

[CHGO Bears]