The Buffalo Bills open their season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and they have just received some welcome news about one of their quarterbacks.

According to Pro Football Talk, Friday’s injury report did not include backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has been nursing a knee injury that kept him from being on the field for much of August, but he was able to practice every day this week and participate fully late in the week.

He was absent entirely from Friday’s injury report, which puts him back in place to backup starting quarterback Josh Allen, and play should the Bills need him on Sunday.

Trubisky is in his second stint with the Bills after two less-than-stellar years playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Trubisky’s first year in Pittsburgh, he lost his starting job to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, and in his second year, he lost his backup role to third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Back in Buffalo, where he seems to be more comfortable, the former pro bowler hopes to show that he is still capable of performing at a high level when called upon. There will be a lot of pressure on Trubisky should the Bills call his number, as the Franchise is looking to break through and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

