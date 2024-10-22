Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

After throwing the most interceptions in his career last season, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has yet to throw an interception this season. And it sounds like his head coach is pretty pleased with that development.

During a press conference this week, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a pretty clear message to Josh Allen as he did not hold back his praise for the quarterback’s ability to protect the ball this season.

“He’s done a tremendous, tremendous job,” McDermott said according to Alec White of the Buffalo Bills team website. “He really has, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the way we’ve protected the house on offense.

“His level of decision-making has increased this season and been very important to our team.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady added to that, praising Allen’s ability to be aggressive while still protecting the ball.

“Not playing scared, not playing conservative, but understanding the importance of, if we can just protect the football for 60 minutes, good things usually happen,” Brady said. “And pleased with how we’ve done it so far.”

Allen has not thrown an interception all year and has only lost two fumbles on the season.

Given that he was already one of the most dominant players in the league even while throwing a career-high 18 interceptions last season, this is certainly a welcomed change of pace this season.

We’ll have to see whether or not Allen can continue this dominance.

