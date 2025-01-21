Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Moore has been coaching in the NFL for nearly five decades. And at the age of 86, Moore revealed on Tuesday that the 2024 season will not be his last.

Moore, who has been a part of four Super Bowl-winning coaching staffs over the course of his 48-year-long NFL coaching career, currently finds himself as an offensive consultant on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff.

According to Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud, Moore will be returning to the Buccaneers coaching staff next season, which will mark his 49th season as a coach in the NFL.

#Bucs offensive consultant Tom Moore, 86, will be returning to the team in 2025. It will be his 49th season in the NFL. He also has coached in 49 NFL playoff games. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 21, 2025

Moore has been in Tampa Bay since 2019. And subsequently, the Buccaneers’ offense since that season has been among the best in the league. While Tom Brady is no longer in town, Baker Mayfield has done an excellent job of sliding right in and replacing Brady’s production.

Only those within the Buccaneers locker room know what kind of an impact Moore plays on Mayfield’s success on offense. But given Moore’s track record as an NFL coach and an offensive mind, it sure seems like he turns things into gold wherever he goes.

Clearly, Moore still believes in Mayfield and the Bucs offense moving forward if he is willing to keep coaching at his advanced age.

Moving forward, the Buccaneers need to find out ways to get over the hump when it matters most.

The Bucs have made it to the postseason in each of the last two years with Mayfield under center. But each year has resulted in the team falling short of their Super Bowl aspirations.

Maybe Moore can get something more out of Mayfield and the Bucs can surprise some people.

Bucs fans are certainly hoping this is the case so that Moore can get one more Super Bowl run in as he nears the end of his legendary coaching career.