Cleveland Browns fans haven’t had much to look forward to this season. The starting quarterback spot in Cleveland has been a revolving door this season, and it seems that regardless of who the Browns trot out, they can’t get serviceable quarterback play.

Fans don’t have a lot to look forward to off the field either.

The Haslam family, which owns the Browns, has been trying to move the Bronws out of downtown Cleveland into a domed stadium in the greater Cleveland area, much to the chagrin of Browns fans. Now, according to Pro Football Talk, the Haslams have taken the next step in moving the Browns.

“We have executed the clause and taken the necessary steps in our land purchase agreement with the current owners to solidify our future purchase of the 176-acre site in Brook Park for a new Huntington Bank Field enclosed stadium, along with an adjacent mixed-use development,” the team said in a statement, per Pro Football Talk.

“While work remains with our public partners on the project, this is a key step in our efforts to create a responsible long-term stadium solution that delivers a world-class experience for our fans, attracts more large-scale events for our region and positively impacts our local economy.”

This comes after the city of Cleveland alerted the Haslams of its right to invocate the Art Modell Law, which is capable of forcing the Haslams to sell the team for trying to move the Browns from Cleveland.

It’ll be interesting to see how this saga concludes in Cleveland.

Ultimately, the city and people of Cleveland deserve to have a football team that they can be proud of.

