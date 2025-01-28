Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most uncertain futures of an NFL team following a disastrous 3-14 season. But on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it clear that star edge rusher Myles Garrett remains an untouchable cornerstone of the franchise.

Despite all of the struggles the Browns had this season, Garrett was again the one constant on their defense, recording 14 sacks on the year which resulted in him being named a First Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his eight-year career.

Garrett has been perhaps the most consistent game-wrecking defender in all of football since entering the league. And Andrew Berry clearly sees a ton of value in that even if the rest of the Browns roster isn’t up to snuff.

When asked on Tuesday whether he would turn down a trade package including multiple first-round picks for Garrett, Berry proclaimed that he would not even entertain the offer.

“Do you say, ‘I’m not interested’?” a reporter asked Berry.

“Correct,” Berry said via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. “You can put that on the record.”

Garrett has been involved in trade rumors before. After all, any team in the league could use someone like Garrett who is consistently one of the best players on the field anytime he takes a snap.

Berry would go on to say that he would love for Garrett to retire as a member of the Browns, which shows just how impactful of a presence he still is on this somewhat bleak Browns roster.

“I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles,” Berry added. “We want him to retire here.”

Given how highly Berry speaks of Garrett, it’s fair to expect that he will be offering Garrett a significant third contract shortly to keep him in Cleveland for the remainder of his career.

Now the ball is in Garrett’s court. So it will be interesting to see whether he wants to be in Cleveland as much as Berry wants him to be in Cleveland.