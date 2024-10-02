Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to catch a break.

In Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raider, the Browns had a big touchdown play overturned by a penalty on the offensive line that would’ve given them the lead late. The same offensive line has been decimated by injuries all season, and now it looks like they’ll have to fill in another hole on the defensive line as well.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Browns rookie defensive Mike Hall Jr. will be missing time.

“The NFL suspended Mike Hall Jr. of the Cleveland Browns five games without pay for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

Hall Jr. has been on the Commissioner Exempt List since the beginning of the regular season and was not eligible to play in the club’s first four games. He will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, October 7 following the team’s fifth game.

In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, all regular season games a player misses while on Commissioner Exempt will be credited against any suspension later imposed on him and the player must remit his salary for those missed games.”

The NFL suspended Mike Hall Jr. of the Cleveland Browns five games without pay for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.



Hall Jr. has been on the Commissioner Exempt List since the beginning of the regular season and was not eligible to play in the club’s first four… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2024

This is a major blow to the struggling Browns, and fans weighed in online.

“should be the full season,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The suspension is a fair consequence for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, and the NFL made the right call,” another fan wrote.

“domestic violence is only 5 games?” someone asked.

It’s good that the NFL is taking domestic violence seriously. However, it’s strange that the Browns have so many players with major off-the-field issues, calling into question whether or not there is a culture problem in Cleveland’s locker room.