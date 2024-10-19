Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

More than a year after suffering a catastrophic knee injury, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will make his return to the field.

On Saturday, the Browns officially activated the four-time Pro Bowl running back from injured reserve, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sunday will mark Chubb’s first NFL action since he suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL in Cleveland’s Week 2 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. The former Georgia star had previously suffered a major injury to the same knee in his college career.

“I’ve gotten to witness this journey, if you will, from back to last year and how hard he’s worked,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters earlier this week, according to the team’s official website. “Nick’s a pretty special football player. He’s a pretty special person. I think he embodies a lot of what we want to be as Cleveland Browns.”

With Chubb returning to the lineup, the Browns are hopeful that he’ll be able to provide a boost to what has been one of the NFL’s worst offenses through the first six weeks of the season. Laying claim to a 1-5 record, Cleveland has yet to score at least 20 points in a single game this season.

