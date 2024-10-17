Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This Sunday, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to make his long-awaited return after suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

And with the Pro Bowl running back writing a letter to Browns fans in The Players’ Tribune ahead of his highly anticipated return, that provided Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski with an opportunity to take a clear shot at the reporters and media members who cover his team.

“He’s a better journalist than all of you,” Stefanski answered when asked if he had read Chubb’s letter, according to WEWS’ Camryn Justice. “Better football player too.”

Stefanski’s comment was obviously a joke, but it also comes amid a trying season for the two-time NFL Coach of the Year. Despite entering 2024 looking to build on last season’s 11-5 record and playoff appearance, the Browns enter their Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals laying claim to the worst record in the NFL at 1-5.

One of the biggest reasons for Cleveland’s disappointing 2024 season has been that Deshaun Watson has been arguably the worst quarterback in the NFL. Nevertheless, Stefanski has remained firm in keeping the former Clemson star the team’s starter, stating that he gives the Browns the best chance to win.

