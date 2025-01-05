Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns were never able to get going this season. Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens closed the door on a season Browns fans won’t look back on fondly, finishing the year with a 3-14 record.

Now, the disastrous season has consequences, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Browns fired OC Ken Dorsey and OL coach Andy Dickerson, per source,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Should have started with firing DeShaun Watson. But the pathetic Browns take 73 million cap hit the next 2 years whether he plays, sits or is cut. They can’t trade him because he has NTC but no one would trade for him anyway,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“What I love even more about the Browns is they HAD BAKER MAYFIELD and screwed that up. This franchise is the worst in the NFL with Jacksonville and the Jets close behind,” added one fan.

“Now fire the guy that made the Watson deal,” another fan added.

“Who would have guessed less Dorsey issue more organizational issue with Watson being brutal signing and offensive personnel let go,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see where Cleveland goes from here in what is sure to be a busy offseason.