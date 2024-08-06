Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their preseason opener on Saturday, they’ll do so without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Instead, the Browns have opted to sit the three-time Pro Bowl selection as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that required surgery and prematurely ended his 2023 season.

“We have a plan [for Watson], but we’ll just work that day by day,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

With Watson sidelined, backup quarterback Jameis Winston will get the start for Cleveland against Green Bay. Stefanski also revealed that some starters will play in the exhibition, but will be limited to approcimately 10 plays.

Watson is entering his third season as the Browns’ starting quarterback after Cleveland acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2022 season. After serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 following several allegations of sexual misconduct, the Clemson product has been largely inconsistent through his first 12 games with the Browns.

Despite Watson being limited to just six games in 2023, Cleveland was still able to make the playoffs thanks to the emergence of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco during the second half of the campaign. Now the Browns find themselves looking to build on last season’s 11-6 record and are hopeful that Watson will finally return to his previous Pro Bowl form.

